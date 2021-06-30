Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report sales of $465.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $406.16 million and the highest is $532.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,393,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,193,440. 71.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.25. 44,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,333,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

