-$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($5.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,130.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,819 shares of company stock worth $7,476,683. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 949,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,059,104. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

