GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GEAGY traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

