Soma Equity Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Soma Equity Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 2.4% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $108,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $365,597,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,672 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $227,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.12. The company had a trading volume of 58,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,290. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.06. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

