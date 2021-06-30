Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $114,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,103.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,668 shares of company stock worth $2,836,779. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Ally Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 52,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

