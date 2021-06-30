SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Down 56.2% in June

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 712,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SFTBY traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. 940,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.37. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

SFTBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

