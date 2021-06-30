Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SIAF remained flat at $$0.09 on Wednesday. 41,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08. Sino Agro Food has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.59.
About Sino Agro Food
Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Agro Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Agro Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.