Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SIAF remained flat at $$0.09 on Wednesday. 41,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08. Sino Agro Food has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.59.

Get Sino Agro Food alerts:

About Sino Agro Food

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company's products include live prawns, live eels, whole beef cattle, and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in the bulk and concentrated livestock feed producing and manufacturing; production of organic fertilizers; distribution of beef meat; and technology engineering consulting and services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Agro Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Agro Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.