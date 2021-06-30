Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 78.7% in June

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the May 31st total of 295,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 157.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SDGCF remained flat at $$32.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
