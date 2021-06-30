Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 78.7% in June

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the May 31st total of 295,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 157.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SDGCF remained flat at $$32.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

