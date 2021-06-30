$129.44 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report $129.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $269.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $460.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $250.84 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $319.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.17. 26,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,211. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $38.64.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

