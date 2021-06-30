Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

FMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FMTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 6,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.80. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.76.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Equities research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

