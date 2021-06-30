Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.05. 4,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,023. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,087,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,316,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after buying an additional 107,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $23,604,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.