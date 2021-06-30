BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNCC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998. BNCCORP has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

