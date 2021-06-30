Family Management Corp Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 258,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,970,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.