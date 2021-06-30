Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 226.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VYGR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,091. The company has a market capitalization of $156.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

