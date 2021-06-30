Hamilton Capital LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.0% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock worth $500,398,350. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.94. 113,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,596,294. The company has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.83. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

