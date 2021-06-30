LuaSwap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35,984.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $35,984.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00649062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037984 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 212,012,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,478,637 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

