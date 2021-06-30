Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFGSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of EFGSY stock remained flat at $$20.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204. Eiffage has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $23.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.22.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

