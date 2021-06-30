Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Hits $689.12 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $689.12 million and approximately $424.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $7.00 or 0.00020373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,525,582 coins and its circulating supply is 98,491,779 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

