PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Down 4.7%

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.45 and last traded at $32.50. 21,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,374,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

Separately, Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $655.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. PetMed Express’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after buying an additional 412,932 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PetMed Express by 2,711.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 346,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PetMed Express by 635.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express in the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

