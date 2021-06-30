Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.30

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 3001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 799,047 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 622,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.