Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 289.5% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,046,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SNPW stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,198,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,518,838. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Sun Pacific has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
Sun Pacific Company Profile
