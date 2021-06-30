Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 289.5% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,046,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNPW stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,198,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,518,838. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Sun Pacific has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to a range of public and commercial customers.

