Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 256.3% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,591. Sysmex has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $879.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysmex will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.