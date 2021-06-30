KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.71 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up 0.7% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

ACWV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,489 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.65.

