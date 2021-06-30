Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.83. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

