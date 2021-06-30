Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 141,064 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 6.9% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.25% of Accenture worth $447,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,396. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.55. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.