iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.4% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $98.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $98.58.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.