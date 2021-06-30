Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Position Decreased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises 2.2% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.74% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.62. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,156. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $66.08 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.