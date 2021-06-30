Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Lessened by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $364,824,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Unilever by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 326.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 71,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,620. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.