Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 14,982 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,982 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 140,122 shares during the period. Lansing Management LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.43. 8,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,795. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $111.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,970 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

