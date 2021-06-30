Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Heritage Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%.

Shares of HRTG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. 3,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $239.98 million, a PE ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

