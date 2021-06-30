First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

FBNC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. 5,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,910. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $48.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

