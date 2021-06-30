Firo (FIRO) Achieves Market Cap of $60.10 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. Firo has a market cap of $60.10 million and $3.25 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00014548 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,342.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.14 or 0.06150189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $502.62 or 0.01463548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00401936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00157985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.00616477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00420931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00365063 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,029,080 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

