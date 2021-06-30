Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rises By 259.2%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 259.2% from the May 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CAIXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 137,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,130. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

