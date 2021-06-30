Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BTGGF remained flat at $$51.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. Bitcoin Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

