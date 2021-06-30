The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 263,155 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $434,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,146,880,000 after buying an additional 187,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.67. 124,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,942. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $338.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.09 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

