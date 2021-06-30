Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $10.55 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up 2.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Baxter International by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Baxter International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Baxter International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. 174,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,655. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.54. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

