Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 5,128 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises 1.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned about 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $1,688,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,139. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.14 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

