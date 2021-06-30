Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 5.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $23,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.57. 10,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,718. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.34. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

