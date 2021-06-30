Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,824,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,691 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Ambev by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,546,000 after buying an additional 28,205,861 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ambev by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971,100 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ambev by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Ambev by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,343 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,904,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

