Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 213.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566,216 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $29,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,821 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 865,397 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 651,951 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $3,458,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 116.3% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 814,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 438,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. 20,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,199. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIV. Barclays upped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

