Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,230 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 3.74% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $20,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. 2,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,277. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $563.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

