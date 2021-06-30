$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.72. Premier Financial posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 267,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 82,927 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $28.57. 3,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,748. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

