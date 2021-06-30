Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to report $75.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the lowest is $74.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $77.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $302.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $313.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $300.30 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Premier Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Premier Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Premier Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,748. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.52. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

