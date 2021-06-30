Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Rises By 156.3%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Macquarie Group stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.55. 10,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.67.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

