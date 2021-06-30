The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded down $4.85 on Wednesday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

