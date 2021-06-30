BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $324.96

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for $324.96 or 0.00946230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $34.93 million and $19,487.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,478 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

