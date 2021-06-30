Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $67.95 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 1.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $67,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

