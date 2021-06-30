$80.81 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report $80.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.40 million and the highest is $81.39 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $77.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $310.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $311.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $325.99 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

BBCP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,199. The company has a market capitalization of $480.82 million, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,107,960 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth about $9,134,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.