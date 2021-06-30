Zacks: Analysts Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report sales of $617.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $609.75 million and the highest is $626.00 million. Roku reported sales of $356.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

Roku stock traded up $17.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $457.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,737. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.76 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a twelve month low of $113.88 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.59.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $6,875,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.