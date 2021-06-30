Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,596,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 622,794 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 7.04% of Sierra Wireless worth $37,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWIR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,639. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

